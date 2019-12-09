National Finals Rodeo 2019 is the season finale of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Championship and is widely known as the world’s leading rodeo.

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2019

Date: Thursday, Dec 5th – Saturday, Dec 14th, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 PM ET – 1:00 AM ET (Nightly)

Live Stream: Watch Live Here

The Wrangler NF is ProRodeo’s largest and prestigious rodeo since 1959 and every year since 1985 featuring the world’s best cowboys, barrel racers, and livestock at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It is held each December.

If you are a rodeo lover and can not attend this tournament in person, then you can Watch National Finals Rodeo 2019 Live. Everything about the tournament you need to know has summarised below.

When will The National Finals Rodeo 2019 start?

The 2019 Rodeo National Finals (NFR) will take place from December 5 to 14, 2019.

Where will The National Finals Rodeo 2019 take place?

The National Finals Rodeo will take place in Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV. Thomas & Mack Center is an arena in Paradise, Nevada, on the campus of the University of Nevada.

The place can hold up to 20,000 people and is always sold off for the NFR.

The National Finals Rodeo 2019 TV Schedule (All times ET):

Thu, Dec 5 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 1

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Fri, Dec 6 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 2

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Sat, Dec 7 -10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 3

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Sun, Dec 8- 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 4

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Mon, Dec 9 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 5

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Tue, Dec 10 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 6

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Wed, Dec 11 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 7

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Thu, Dec 12 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 8

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Fri, Dec 13 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 9

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

Sat, Dec 14 – 10 PM – 1 AM

NFR Round 10

Thomas and Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV

National Finals Rodeo Events Info

There are 7 events & 10 Championships are sanctioned by the PRCA. World championship titles are awarded to the individuals who earn the most money in his or her event throughout the year. Here is the list of events:

Bareback Riding Team Roping Bull Riding Tie-Down Roping Barrel Racing Steer Wrestling Steer Roping Steer Riding

How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2019 Live Stream Online

From 5 to 14 December, starting at 10:00 pm (ET), all of the key NFR performances will stream live via the CBS Sports network. Since this arrangement is exclusive to the PRCA network, the NFR will no longer be shown on any other TV network for 10 days.

If you were never to attend the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, at least once in your lifetime, you have to attend this event.

Don’t miss the whole NFR party every night at the Cowboy Corral located at the Cox Pavilion, next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Get ready an hour early to enter the arena and go to Cowboy Corral. Hold the hee.

National Finals Rodeo live stream (Different channel)

NFR streaming is available in real-time for international customers. For U.S. customers, NFR streaming is available domestically 12 hours after the CBS Sports Network broadcast has concluded.

ProRodeoTV.com stream for this event is exclusively available in Canada and around the world. Viewers in the U.S. can watch live on CBS Sports Network and on-demand the following day at ProRodeoTV.com.

Wrangler Network

Wrangler Network rolled out at the 2013 (NFR) National Finals Rodeo, the network made its official release in 2014 for those who live and love the Western lifestyle.

The Wrangler Network offers live coverage of rodeos from across the United States along with highlights and statistics from bull-riding competitions and other events. For fans of country music, the network offers videos and songs from some of the most well-known singers.

In addition, to live streaming rodeos, there are many other exciting and unique events you can find on the Wrangler Network including:

Documentaries

Concerts

Cowboy-Mounted Shooting Contests

ProRodeoTV

Annual Subscription – Includes Wrangler NFR ($79.00) – Provides unlimited access to audio/video for one year from the date of purchase. For your convenience, annual subscriptions renew until canceled at $79.99, regardless of usage. Annual subscriptions include regular season and NFR live streaming, and tape-delayed coverage of the current year’s National Finals Rodeo.

Monthly Subscriptions ($9.99): Provides unlimited access to audio/video, from the date of purchase. For your convenience, all monthly subscriptions automatically renew each month until canceled, regardless of usage. Monthly subscriptions do not include access to Wrangler NFR live streaming or archive access of the current year’s Wrangler NFR.

FloRodeo

If you’re not heading to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at NFR week, get all the details you need to watch every second of the action LIVE including start times, contestant rosters, and other exciting events going on during the NFR finals that you can catch with a premium subscription to FloRodeo. Sign up to watch the National Finals Rodeo and all of the other FloRodeo live and on-demand.

CBS Sports Network

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo begins on Thursday, and CBS Sports Network will be there for all of it. The 10-round event will go on from Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature the top 15 contestants in everything from bull riding to steer wrestling.

Contestants are seeking $10 million in prize money at the Thomas & Mack Center. The CBS Sports Network broadcast schedule for NFR is nightly at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys Channel

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) moves to The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RFD-TV beginning in 2020. The ultimate annual rodeo event will now be seen by millions of people live simultaneously on two national TV networks.

Also included in the deal is a wide variety of other PRCA programming, including expanded live coverage of the PRO RODEO TOUR and the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour events which will result in a huge increase in the amount, availability and quality of PRCA PRO RODEO coverage on The Cowboy Channel here.

2019 National Finals Rodeo Live Stream Using a VPN

Some countries will not allow the viewing of certain websites and can block them based on the location gathered from an individual’s IP address. In these situations, a reliable and encrypted VPN (Virtual Private Network) can prove to be helpful. A VPN will allow an individual to remotely connect to a server located in a different country that allows the desired website viewing to take place. The following VPNs can prove to be very useful:

ExpressVPN This source offers a selection of servers that spans over 90 countries. Currently, they offer monthly ($12.95/month), semi-annual ($59.95/6-months), and annual ($99.95) plans. Included with each plan is the offer of a 30-day money-back guarantee in the event that a user is dissatisfied.



IPVanish The offering from this source includes servers that span over 60 countries. The current subscription plans consist of monthly ($10/month), quarterly ($26.99/3-months), and annual ($77.99/year) options. Included with each plan is the offer of a 7-day money-back guarantee in the event that a user is dissatisfied.



NordVPN While maintaining a selection of servers that spans over 60 countries, this VPN source currently has subscription plans that consist of monthly ($11.95/month), semi-annual ($54/6-months), annual ($83.88/year), and bi-annual ($95.75/2-years) options.

