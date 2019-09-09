You may have been using it for some time but suddenly realized your kratom not working. Kratom effects kick in after 10 – 30 minutes. If you feel nothing after this time frame elapses, you could be doing something wrong. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons for kratom not working.

Reasons Kratom Might not be Working

You’ve Developed Kratom Tolerance

You may have developed tolerance if you’re a regular user. As a result, you’ll require a higher dose to get the same results since the amount you’ve been using won’t be enough anymore. Kratom tolerance can develop because of using kratom every day, using the same strain for so long and kratom building up in your body. Instead of increasing your dose, you can take a kratom tolerance break for a few days, rotate strains to prevent buildup and avoid using it every day.

Not Taking the Recommended Dose

Many new users begin with a low dose which isn’t wrong. This will allow you to monitor your body’s response to kratom in order to avoid the side effects. Some users will require a lower dose while others will experience the same effects with a higher dose. You can take a slightly higher dose next time if you’ve taken kratom and its not working. However, don’t increase it drastically but gradually until you find the correct dose for you.

Not Taking Kratom on an Empty Stomach

Kratom takes time to digest as it is a dried substance. So, taking kratom on a full stomach will require a lot of time before it’s digested and absorbed. Due to this, you may experience weaker results or none at all.

To avoid this, take kratom when you haven’t eaten. However, this may irritate your stomach, especially if you’re not used to taking kratom. You should instead take a small meal and wait for 30 minutes before taking kratom. This way, you won’t experience kratom side effects or upset your stomach.

Not Responding to the Strain You’re Using

Though this doesn’t happen often, it could also be one of the reasons. Different people respond to various strains differently. Some users fail to respond to some strains at all. You can try using some of the popular strains such as Green Maeng Da and Red Bali. You can also buy a few samples first to compare the results after using different strains.

Another reason can be the bad quality. If the kratom is poor quality or old you won’t experience the desired effects, always buy kratom from trusted kratom vendors, check this detailed list of recommended vendors.

Not Storing Kratom Properly

Failing to open or close your kratom bag every day can cause kratom not to work. This exposes it to light, moisture, and oxygen making kratom to lose its potency. You should instead store kratom in airtight containers in a dark and cool place to make it retain its potency for a long time.

Tips on How to Potentiate Kratom

There are natural substances you can use to enhance your kratom’s potency. They can make your dose stronger and even help it last longer. Kratom potentiators can mean you take a lower dosage but receive the same results without developing kratom tolerance. Here are some kratom potentiators you can use:

Hot Water

Taking kratom with hot water can increase its potency. Mix it in hot water. However, avoid using boiling water since most plant-based alkaloids are sensitive to heat. You can also let your kratom leaves or powder to simmer.

Cat’s Claw

This is a powerful herb with pain-relieving, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory benefits. It also helps with various gastrointestinal disorders. Taking it with kratom can prolong and intensify its effects. Avoid taking it if you have a surgery in the next 2 weeks or are on blood-thinning medication.

Citrus Fruits

Citric acid found in lime, oranges, and lemons can make kratom effects to last longer and your dose stronger. You can mix orange juice with kratom powder or add a lemon slice to your kratom tea. Citrus fruits can also help your system absorb iron better, prevent colds and boost your immune system as they’re rich in Vitamin C.

Valerian Root

This herb is used for managing anxiety, stress and sleep disorders. It can enhance its painkilling, sedative and relaxing effects when taken with slow kratom strains. You can mix valerian root pills or root tea with your kratom dose.