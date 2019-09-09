Are you a cross-country amateur adventurer who wants to explore interesting countries in various parts of the world? Do you have a plan to take a business trip to another country? Whatever your business, preparing for a visa is one of the most important. E-visa is a new breakthrough in overseas travel and this article will explain how it works.

If you already have a passport and want to make an international trip, please know that it is already possible to travel to various destinations with e-visa, the electronic visa modality available for some countries. With this visa, a series of bureaucracies are facilitated, as the whole process can be done online and within a few days the consulates already provide the answer to applicants.

Other advantages of applying for an e-visa are the low cost and the fact that the visa is registered electronically through your passport number, i.e. it is not necessary to send your passport to the consulate.

Check out the conditions for purchasing an American Visa (ESTA), Canadian Visa (e-TA) and Australian Visa (e-Visitor) of this type.



ESTA: American Visa

ESTA stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, one of the modalities of the United States Visa Waiver Program (VWP). ESTA allows the application of an electronic visa for passport holders from 35 countries. They are:

Portugal, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway , San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, or the United Kingdom.

The American e-visa is worth as a tourist visa. The applicant’s stay may not exceed 90 days, even if it is a business trip or medical treatment. It is also not allowed to perform paid or unpaid work. To apply for ESTA, your travel must also be undertaken by an airline or seafarer participating in the Visa Waiver Program. Be aware that if you ever have your US Visa denied, this may also complicate the application for the Visa Waiver Program (ESTA).



e-TA: Canadian Visa

E-Ta stands for Electronic Travel Authorization, the Canadian electronic visa for tourists. Aimed at anyone wishing to enter Canada as a tourist, Canadian e-visa can be applied for by anyone who already holds a valid non-immigrant US visa or has approved a Canadian visa for the past ten years. E-TA beneficiaries may stay up to six months in Canadian territory, depending on the time set by the immigration agent upon entry into the country. This type of Canadian visa is only valid for entry into Canada by air and also for those who will make stops in the country.



eVisitor: Australian Visa

eVisitor is the Australian electronic visa. Valid for one year, this type of electronic visa allows the stay for up to 90 consecutive days in the country. To apply for eVisitor you must have a passport from one of the countries of the European Union. According to the Australian Immigration Department, 90% of applications are processed in just two days. eVisitor does not allow you to perform paid work in the country. If you intend to volunteer, this may not be the reason for e-visa as it may be denied. When applying for your electronic visa, be aware of the conditions and rules of each country. Please note that any error in filling out forms or submitting documents may result in the negative of your visa.

