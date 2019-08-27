The summer of 2019 is quite hot for cricketers and their fans. With Test matches carried out in all the Leagues, it is even hard to follow all the news and happenings. The reason for this is tough competition during the Tests. Several years ago, one could claim that they are not relevant or decisive.

Though, recent years have proven the significance of Tests. These are the matches where the intensity of emotion can be compared to the Finals and the scores of a cricket match can blow your mind.

The Ashes 2019: What is Impressive?

The Tests have started in August 2019. The first Edgbaston-hosted test matches have finished with a predictable victory of Aussies by 251 runs. Thus, this squad has scored 24 points for the World Championship.

However, these are the second Tests that will be remembered by the fans, as well as by cricketers. Jofra Archer, a bowling all-rounder from an English team, debuted at his first Test match. But his name is going to be memorized not for this. He was the bouncer who caused Steve Smith’s substitution. This was the first replacement because of concussion in Test matches. These matches have finished with a draw, thus, each team has got 8 points.

As a result, Steve Smith is going to be out of the Third Test which starts on August 22, 2019. Headingley-hosted matches are the biggest intrigue of the Series in 2019. The absence of the best batsman in the team of Aussies, as well as an aggressive style and high-speed play of an English bowler, make even Australian fans wonder of the outcome. This third Test will, undoubtedly, be significant for the final results of these teams before the World Championship.

Some analytics expect to see the real game of Aussies without Smith. They want to see what this team can do without him. With fingers crossed, all the fans are looking forward to watching the matches.

What is Happening with the Tour of West Indies?

The recent Test match between West Indies and India has taken place in Antigua. On the eve, Virat Kohli, the leader of the Indian team, recognizes the importance of Tests as the competition between the teams becomes too tough. For him personally, win in this opening Test will become remarkable. It may become the 27th victory in the first-of-two Tests. Hence, Kohli will reach the same level as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his predecessor in the role of a team captain.

Kohli will go with five bowlers, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja among them. The India team is a doubtless favorite of the match planned for August 22. However, West Indies chances are underestimated. With young talents in the team, Shai Hope, John Campbell, and Shimron Hetmyer, as well as experienced Roston Chase (50 Test wickets’ off-spinner) and Darren Bravo (with 52 Test matches and around 3,500 runs on his account), they may dramatically change the predicted scores of the match. Rahkeem Cornwall, as one of the world-cricket most known all-rounders, may get the chance and get the scores for WI.

Recent stats confirm that Test matches are not insignificant anymore. The fans do wait for the upcoming tests with accelerated heartbeat and fingers crossed on the bets they place. The end of August is rich with Tests which will define the destiny of the teams, as well as of the World Championship. Hopefully, the weather will not disappoint and let us enjoy the matches in full.