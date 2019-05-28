Sportsbooks allow us to try our luck and test our knowledge by wagering on many different sports. Moreover, you can find non-sporting events on certain bookies as well like the Oscars, presidential elections, show winners, and more.

One particular event has become so popular in the last few years that it became hard for sportsbooks to ignore it. We are talking, of course, about esports.

In layman’s terms, esports is a form of competitive video game competitions where the best players in the world play against each other, either individually or in team battles, and fight for lucrative prizes.

Esports take their roots from the 1980s when the first organized gaming competitions took place. However, the esports organizations became more serious in the past several years, and a lot of bettors found it interesting.

NJ Games is the best place to start if you want to see where you can bet on esports these days. There are more and more casinos that offer esports as one of their markets, and even they are somewhat surprised at the amount of money wagered on these events.

Namely, around $5.5 billion was wagered on esports in 2016, and that number is expected to double by the end of 2020.

As the number of esports fans grows, so will the number of people that bet on it. There are approximately 400 million esports followers in the world today, more than the entire population of the United States.

Around 40% of esports fans are not playing the games that they like watching, which means that it’s becoming a spectators sport, just like any other sport that attracts a lot of bettors.

If you want to see the full story of the rise of esports, we suggest that you take a look at the infographic below and check out some interesting details about this newborn enterprise.