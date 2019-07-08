NEW YORK, USA – OCTOBER 05: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) of Brooklyn Nets drives the ball against Fenerbahce Ulker during the Pre Season game at the Barclays Center on October 05, 2015 in New York, USA. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Shams Charania, unrestricted free agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has agreed to sign a one year contract with the Toronto Raptors. Financial terms of the deal have yet to be released. The team is attempting to acquire new talent after losing Kawhi Leonard.

Free agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Hollis-Jefferson gets fresh opportunity in Raptors development system and sets himself up for 2020 free agency. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019

Hollis-Jefferson played in a total of 59 games last season and put up some solid numbers. He averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on the year. Despite the decent numbers, he actually saw a sizeable dip in his production. Over the course of his career, he has been known as a solid all-around player who can impact the game in many different ways. His ability to score inside and out as well as play good defense have made him a quality player. He plays solid minutes on a daily basis and will help the Raptors in those areas.

The Raptors will be the second team that Hollis-Jefferson has played for in his four year NBA career. He was originally drafted by the Brooklyn Nets back in 2015 with the 23rd overall pick. He played mostly as a bench player for the first two years of his NBA career before becoming a starter in the 2017 season. His 2017-18 season was a breakout year for him. He averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and shooting percentage. Last season he saw his minutes drop dramatically and as a result, so did his production.

Looking forward, Hollis-Jefferson will look to provide quality minutes for a Raptors team that just won the NBA title. They just lost their star player in Kawhi Leonard and as a result, will be looking for new players to help fill his void. He will be looking for a fresh start after not receiving an offer sheet from the Nets during free agency.

