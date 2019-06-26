LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Marc Gasol (L) and Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrate their NBA championship at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on June 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Marc Gasol finally got his first ring this past season. The man who had been the Memphis Grizzlies‘ star for so many years was traded to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. There were many who were questioning if the Spanish sensation had anything left in the tank. What was really happening was the Raptors were setting themselves up for a successful title run. While it was a bit of a process for Gasol to transition into a new role at first, it is time for him to get the respect he truly deserves.

Marc Gasol’s Regular Season Performance

This regular season was a strange one for Gasol. He averaged 13.6 points per game for the year. However, he only averaged 9.1 points per game during his short time with the Toronto Raptors. This was the first time in his career he had averaged less than 10 points per game. However, he still showed his worth in other areas. He shot an impressive 44 percent from three-point territory with the Raptors this year and was still a force to be reckoned with at the defensive end. Gasol finished with a defensive rating of 104, but that is not what is most impressive.

Gasol had to learn a completely new role in the middle of the season. He went from being the star of the Memphis Grizzlies for many years to becoming a role player with the Toronto Raptors. Obviously, Kawhi Leonard was the first option followed by Kyle Lowry. Then, the now reigning Most Improved Player of the Year, Pascal Siakam, was next in line. That is quite the adjustment. Gasol went from being the go-to player to being a cog in the machine essentially. However, his hard work eventually would pay off in the end.

Marc Gasol’s Post Season Run

Marc Gasol was more instrumental to Toronto’s championship run than people think. During the post-season, Gasol would post an effective field goal percentage of 51.7 percent and 8.9 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he had a terrific game one in the NBA Finals. Gasol would still be effective in areas that did not show up in the box score.

Despite having a poor scoring performance in the closeout Game Six, he still set solid screens and held his own on defense. However, with how deep the Raptors were, they did not need the Marc Gasol of old. Instead, he did his job and still was able to help the franchise secure their first-ever NBA title. After a roller coaster season, Gasol was able to get the one award he had coveted his whole career, an NBA championship. Now, Marc Gasol has one more thing in common with his brother, Pau Gasol. Not only are they both future Hall of Famers, but they are also now both NBA champions.

