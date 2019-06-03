Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during warm up prior to the Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on March 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 119-117) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors fans, rejoice. It was reported Monday afternoon that superstar Kawhi Leonard has purchased property in Toronto. Though it could be a coincidence, it seems likely that Leonard may plan to stay in Canada for at least the short-term future.

It was first reported by Michael Landsberg on his Toronto-based sports radio show “First Up” that Leonard has purchased property in Toronto. His guest on the show, David Thorpe of TrueHoop.com, corroborated the announcement.

There have been rumors swirling that Leonard plans to sign a short-term deal with the Raptors in the offseason and this news backs those rumors, to a degree. If the reports are true, it is unlikely Leonard bought property in a city he plans to leave in a month.

In terms of winning, it makes the most sense to sign a short-term deal in Toronto. Leonard would return to the first team to win the East without LeBron James since 2010. There are solid pieces around him, and the championship window won’t be closed after this season if he returns. Pascal Siakam has shown serious potential, as has Fred VanVleet. Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol aren’t quite ready to call it quits either.

In terms of money, it will be financially beneficial to sign a short-term deal as well.

Leonard has been in the league for eight seasons. That qualifies him for “7-9 year veteran” status when negotiating an NBA contract. A player with that qualification can earn up to 30 percent of the salary cap in their first season. If they signed with their previous team, they can also earn an eight percent raise each season. Based on the current salary cap, that would give Leonard roughly $30.5 million in his first year and nearly $33 million in a second year. If he signs anywhere besides Toronto, he would only receive a five percent raise in the second year.

If he signs a two-year deal and becomes a free agent after his 10th season, he will be classified as a “10+ year veteran” and thus eligible to receive up to 35 percent of the salary cap. The salary cap will likely increase over the next two seasons, but based on its current state, that equates to $35.7 million in the first year. Players are then eligible for the same eight percent raise each year if they re-signed with their old team, and the five percent raise if they changed teams.

In short, Leonard will be leaving money on the table if he signs a long-term deal this offseason. The Raptors will still be able to pay him the most of any team, but that number spikes once he hits the end of his 10th season.

The Raptors are currently in the NBA Finals, largely thanks to Leonard. They won Game 1 in Toronto before losing on their home floor in Game 2. They will travel to Oracle Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday.

