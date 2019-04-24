Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors with the ball during the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 113-101) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors completed their Gentleman’s Sweep of the Orlando Magic; winning the first round NBA Playoff matchup 4-1. Led by Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were able to take down the seventh-seeded Magic by playing up to their own level, rather than their opponent’s. While Leonard led the Raptors in scoring and looked mighty fine doing so, the consistent high-level production from Pascal Siakam cannot go unnoticed.

Regular Season Success

As if shot from a cannon, Pascal Siakam exploded into the 2018-2019 NBA season and quickly turned heads. Prior to the regular season starting, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was one of the few members of the American sports media to sing Siakam’s praises before the season had even begun. This set the table as Siakam would go to have a career year with an increase in most statistical categories.

In the 2018-19 NBA season, Pascal Siakam averaged 16.9 PPG (55 FG%, 37 3P%), 6.9 RPG, 3.1 APG. Additionally, Siakam averaged 31.9 MPG in a career-high 79 starts. This jump in production saw Pascal Siakam emerge as the Toronto Raptors second-option, behind Kawhi Leonard. The previous year, Siakam’s numbers reflected more of a 27th pick as he averaged 7.3 PPG and 4.5 RPG in 20 MPG.

In just his third year, Siakam has helped transform the Raptors identity in many ways. Siakam’s energy on both ends of the court provides the Raptors with the ability to quickly run up and down; forcing opponents to play at a fast pace. Although the acquisitions of Leonard and Danny Green get the bulk of the credit for the Raptors’ regular season success, and perhaps rightfully so, one cannot deny the impact Siakam was able to make on a 58-win team.

With the 2019 NBA Awards set for Monday, June 24, many expect Siakam and Brooklyn Nets Guard D’Angelo Russell to be competing for the honor of the 2018-19 NBA Most Improved Player. With Russell being the more high-profile player, the belief is out there that former 2nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has a stronger chance of winning the award simply on name recognition. However, there were drastically different expectations for both Siakam and Russell prior to the beginning of their NBA careers. There can be no debate as to who has made more of an impact seemingly out of nowhere.

2019 NBA Playoffs

In the NBA, high production in the regular season does not always translate to success in the NBA Playoffs. Just ask teammate Kyle Lowry, as Lowry is still trying to shed the reputation of being a dud in the playoffs. For a third-year player, one can understand a regression in Siakam’s production as competition ratchets up in the playoffs. However, this has not been the case so far for Siakam as he still continues to look better and better.

During the Toronto Raptors’ five-game defeat over the Orlando Magic, Pascal Siakam improved once again in major statistical categories. In a series that expected Orlando’s versatile swingman Jonathan Isaac to stifle Siakam’s efforts, “Spicy P” averaged 22.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG with a 22.6 Player Efficiency Rating (PER). This includes a strong performance in Game three where Siakam gave Toronto the edge to take a 2-1 series lead. Providing 30 PTS (13/20 FG), 11 REB, and four AST in 42 minutes in a pivotal matchup.

The Last Word on Pascal Siakam…For Now

Heading into the NBA Playoffs semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors will need Pascal Siakam to continue his star play against the likes of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons. Although those four players are certainly high caliber, Siakam is something of a matchup nightmare for almost all of them.

It will be interesting to see how Pascal Siakam handles this next challenge. Should Siakam repeat his first-round performance against the 76ers, Toronto will be the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Looking beyond the 2019 NBA Playoffs, should Kawhi Leonard break the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans and take his talents elsewhere, Toronto could very well have their next face of the franchise in Pascal Siakam.

