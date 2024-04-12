<!-- content --><span>In the <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spurscast-ep-740-wemby-and-spurs-in-last-4-games/id74198758?i=1000652205427">latest episode</a>, <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Spurscast</a> host Paul Garcia discusses Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in their last four games, rookie Sidy Cissoko and the draft lottery race is reviewed with teams going into the final weekend of the regular season.</span>

Spurscast Episode 740

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

Wemby, Spurs in Last 4 Games

The Spurs went 2-2 in their last four games, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans on the road, falling in double overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers, winning in Memphis, and getting blown out in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama played in the first three games of this stretch, where he continued to put up some spectacular numbers while helping the Spurs pick up two wins.

Wemby sat out Wednesday’s game in Oklahoma City due to injury management, but the night before in Memphis, he had a performance where he blocked seven of the eight active players on the Grizzlies roster.

Sidy Cissoko Minutes in Last 2 Games

With the injuries to multiple wing players on the Spurs’ roster, rookie Sidy Cissoko has seen a good chunk of playing time in the Spurs’ last two games.

During his last two games, Cissoko is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per night.

Some observations of his cutting off the ball, crashing the offensive glass, and his passing skills are discussed.

Lottery Race Update

In the final topic, the Spurs’ draft lottery scenarios are explored with the Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers all being within range of finishing with the 3rd to 5th worst record.

The Spurs also still have a solid chance of landing the Toronto Raptors’ pick as long as it ends up in the 7th to 10th range in the lottery.

Time Stamps

Wemby and the Spurs’ last 4 games 1:10

Wemby block party vs Memphis 3:55

Sidy Cissoko off the bench 10:00

Lottery race update 14:00

