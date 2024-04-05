<!-- content -->In the latest episode of the Spurscast, Spurscast host <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Paul Garcia</a> and Collin Reid discuss:
- Victor Wembanyama’s surging play
- Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan Injuries
- Wemby’s award chances
Wemby’s Surging Play in Last Three Games
In the San Antonio Spurs’ last three games, Wembanyama has had some impactful performances. He scored a career high 40 points against the New York Knicks, he almost helped the Spurs defeat the Golden State Warriors minus three rotation players, and he recorded nine blocks against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
Season-Ending Injuries for Vassell and Sochan
Earlier this week, the Spurs announced Vassell and Sochan will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries. In the episode, their progress from last season to this season is discussed and analyzed.
Wemby’s Award Chances
Finally, there’s a discussion about Wembanyama’s chances of landing on one of the All-Defensive teams, his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, and whether or not he has a shot of making an All-NBA team.
(2:57) Victor Wembanyama’s surging play
(10:00) Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan Injuries
(20:52) Wemby’s award chances
