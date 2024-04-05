<!-- content -->In the latest episode of the Spurscast, Spurscast host <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Paul Garcia</a> and Collin Reid discuss:

Victor Wembanyama's surging play

Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan Injuries

Wemby's award chances

Wemby’s Surging Play in Last Three Games

In the San Antonio Spurs’ last three games, Wembanyama has had some impactful performances. He scored a career high 40 points against the New York Knicks, he almost helped the Spurs defeat the Golden State Warriors minus three rotation players, and he recorded nine blocks against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Season-Ending Injuries for Vassell and Sochan

Earlier this week, the Spurs announced Vassell and Sochan will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries. In the episode, their progress from last season to this season is discussed and analyzed.

Wemby’s Award Chances

Finally, there’s a discussion about Wembanyama’s chances of landing on one of the All-Defensive teams, his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, and whether or not he has a shot of making an All-NBA team.

The Spurscast is the longest-running sports podcast airing for over 18 years. The podcast was started back in 2005 by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon and is continued by host Paul Garcia. Stay tuned for more San Antonio Spurs updates, game recaps, breaking news, and more at Project Spurs

