<span>In the latest <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spurscast-ep-738-wembys-chances-of-making-an/id74198758?i=1000650797892">episode</a> of the Spurscast, Spurscast host <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Paul Garcia</a> discusses:</span>

Victor Wembanyama’s chances of landing on one of the 2024 NBA All-Defensive teams

The San Antonio Spurs over their last four games

The Spurs’ nine remaining games to end the season.

Listen to the episode here

Watch the episode here

[embedded content]

Spurscast Episode 738 Topic Breakdown

Wemby’s All-Defensive Team Chances

How does Wembanyama compare to other all-defensive team candidates? That question is explored in detail now that the final nine games of the season are left.

2-2 in the Last Four Games

In their last four games, the Spurs are 2-2. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns, but then they defeated the Suns without Wembanyama and went on to defeat the Jazz in Utah.

The Last 9 Games

Beginning Friday against the Knicks, the Spurs are wrapping up their regular season with the final nine games of their season.

The Spurs need to go 3-6 to avoid setting a franchise record for the fewest wins in a single season. If the Spurs are winning games though, they may decrease their lottery odds of landing a Top-3 pick with Charlotte and Portland getting closer in the lottery standings. This should present an interesting end to the season for Spurs fans.



Spurscast 738 Time Stamps

(2:06) Victor Wembanyama’s chances of landing on one of the 2024 NBA All-Defensive teams.

(20:55) The San Antonio Spurs over their last four games.

(27:00) The Spurs’ nine remaining games to end the season.

The Spurscast is the longest-running sports podcast airing for over 18 years. The podcast was started back in 2005 by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon and is continued by host Paul Garcia. Stay tuned for more San Antonio Spurs updates, game recaps, breaking news, and more at Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 738: Wemby’s Chances of Making an All-Defensive Team