In Spurscast Episode 737, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs Writer Ben Bornstein discuss draft Prospects in March Madness, and Kyrie Irving’s compliments on Wemby’s defense. Draft prospects in March Madness

The Spurs over the last two games

Kyrie Irving compliments Wemby’s defense Spurscast 737 Listen Here Watch Here [embedded content] Time Stamps Draft prospects in March Madness (1:55)

The Spurs’ last two games are reviewed (21:25)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving on Victor Wembanyama’s defense and defensive player of the year candidacy (24:55).

