In Spurscast Episode 736, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses Victor Wembanyama recording 200 blocks in his rookie season, Blake Wesley carving out a role for himself, and the San Antonio Spurs’ lottery odds with the season winding down.
- Wembys’s rookie block party
- Blake Wesley
- Spurs lottery picks
Spurscast 736
Listen Here
Watch Here
Key Questions Addressed in the Episode
How many blocks has Wemby recorded and where do his blocks rank in the league?
How has Blake Wesley carved out a role for himself?
What are the Spurs’ chances of landing the first overall pick in the draft and will the Toronto pick end up going to San Antonio in the draft?
Time Stamps
How many blocks has Wemby recorded and where do his blocks rank in the league? (2:54)
How has Blake Wesley carved out a role for himself? (10:40)
What are the Spurs’ chances of landing the first overall pick in the draft and will the Toronto pick end up going to San Antonio in the draft? (19:20)
<div class="td-block-row td-post-next-prev"><div class="td-block-span6 td-post-prev-post"><div class="td-post-next-prev-content"><span>Previous article</span><a href="https://projectspurs.com/san-antonio-spurs-defeat-golden-state-warriors-126-113/">San Antonio Spurs Defeat Golden State Warriors 126-113</a></div></div></div>
Paul has been a credentialed media member covering the San Antonio Spurs and NBA since 2011. Paul has been featured on numerous radio, tv, online and podcast shows.
