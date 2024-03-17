In Spurscast Episode 736, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses Victor Wembanyama recording 200 blocks in his rookie season, Blake Wesley carving out a role for himself, and the San Antonio Spurs’ lottery odds with the season winding down.

Wembys’s rookie block party

Blake Wesley

Spurs lottery picks

Spurscast 736

Key Questions Addressed in the Episode

How many blocks has Wemby recorded and where do his blocks rank in the league?

How has Blake Wesley carved out a role for himself?

What are the Spurs’ chances of landing the first overall pick in the draft and will the Toronto pick end up going to San Antonio in the draft?

Time Stamps

How many blocks has Wemby recorded and where do his blocks rank in the league? (2:54)

How has Blake Wesley carved out a role for himself? (10:40)

What are the Spurs’ chances of landing the first overall pick in the draft and will the Toronto pick end up going to San Antonio in the draft? (19:20)