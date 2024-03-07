In Spurscast Episode 735, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:
- Spurs vs. Rockets
- Malaki Branham’s Improved Play
- Avoiding a Particular Franchise Record
Spurscast 735
Time Stamps
The San Antonio Spurs’ recent loss in Houston (2:05)
Malaki Branham’s improved play since the trade deadline (12:00)
Whether or not the Spurs can avoid the record for fewest wins in franchise history (15:45).
Key questions addressed in the episode:
What happened in Houston?
Has Malaki Branham improved since the trade deadline?
How can the Spurs avoid the franchise record for fewest wins in a single season?
The Spurscast is the longest-running sports podcast airing for over 18 years. The podcast was started back in 2005 by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon, and is continued by host Paul Garcia. Stay tuned for more San Antonio Spurs updates, game recaps, breaking news and more at Project Spurs.
<a href="https://projectspurs.com/author/24writer/" aria-label="author-photo"><img alt src="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/3598d8371b555d99625c523ebac285c2" srcset="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/3598d8371b555d99625c523ebac285c2-1 2x" class="avatar avatar-96 photo" height="96" width="96" decoding="async"></a><div class="desc" readability="12.600558659218"><p>Paul is an editor, writer and content manager for ProjectSpurs.com (@ProjectSpurs) and AnalyzingTheLeague.com (@ATLeague_NBA). Paul is also the host of the Spurscast (@TheSpurscast).
Paul has been a credentialed media member covering the San Antonio Spurs and NBA since 2011. Paul has been featured on numerous radio, tv, online and podcast shows.
