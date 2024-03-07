In Spurscast Episode 735, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:

Spurs vs. Rockets

Malaki Branham’s Improved Play

Avoiding a Particular Franchise Record

Spurscast 735

Time Stamps

The San Antonio Spurs’ recent loss in Houston (2:05)

Malaki Branham’s improved play since the trade deadline (12:00)

Whether or not the Spurs can avoid the record for fewest wins in franchise history (15:45).

Key questions addressed in the episode:

What happened in Houston?

Has Malaki Branham improved since the trade deadline?

How can the Spurs avoid the franchise record for fewest wins in a single season?

The Spurscast is the longest-running sports podcast airing for over 18 years. The podcast was started back in 2005 by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon, and is continued by host Paul Garcia. Stay tuned for more San Antonio Spurs updates, game recaps, breaking news and more at Project Spurs.