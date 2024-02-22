<!-- content --><span>In <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spurscast-ep-733-the-spurs-through-the-all-star-break/id74198758?i=1000646345360">Spurscast Episode 733</a>, Spurscast host <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Paul Garcia</a> and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:</span>

The Recent Trae Young Trade Rumor

Spurs players through the All-Star Break

An update on Marcus Morris Sr.

Listen Here

Watch Here

[embedded content]

Time Stamps

Zach Collins Contract Update (2:50)

Trae Young Trade Rumor (4:35)

Players through All-Star Break

Devin Vassell (18:00)

Keldon Johnson (20:15)

Jeremy Sochan (22:10)

Victor Wembanyama (26:40)

Malaki Branham (29:00)

Julian Champagnie (31:40)

Blake Wesley (34:40)

Dominick Barlow (37:40)

The veterans: Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Cedi Osman (41:00)

Marcus Morris Sr. Update (45:05)

Trae Young Trade Rumor

Reid provides his thoughts on the latest trade rumor involving the Spurs’ reported interest in Trae Young. There’s also an update on Zach Collins’ contract, where Collins becomes eligible to be traded after April 22, 2024, in the event San Antonio looks to move Collins in a trade this summer.

Spurs Players Through the All-Star Break

How have the core Spurs players played from the start of the season through the All-Star break? That question is discussed with player ratings for whether players have played above expectations, at expectations, or below expectations.

The players discussed are Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, Blake Wesley, Dominick Barlow, Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Dominick Barlow.

The Spurs finished the All-Star break with a record of 11-44 sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference and thrid in the overall NBA rankings.

Marcus Morris Sr. Update

As of Wednesday evening, Marcus Morris Sr. was still on the Spurs’ roster. If he is waived, who will end up getting that open roster spot?

The Spurscast is the longest-running sports podcast and has been airing for over 18 years. The podcast was started back in 2005 by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon, and is continued by host Paul Garcia. Stay tuned for more San Antonio Spurs updates, game recaps, breaking news and more at Project Spurs.

