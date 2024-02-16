In the latest episode, Spurscast host Paul Garcia looks at a recent Trae Young trade rumor involving the San Antonio Spurs, Marcus Morris’ status with San Antonio, and the first five games of the Rodeo Road Trip.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

Wednesday in an article from the Ringer, there was some reporting about the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks having discussions about a Trae Young trade before the NBA trade deadline expired.

In the episode, the question pondered is what would a Young to San Antonio trade look like either before July 1, or after July 1?

Last week after the Spurs acquired Marcus Morris Sr. via trade, there was reporting that he would be waived from the team. A week later, Morris remains on the team, though he’s currently listed as ‘not with team’ on each injury report.

While Morris is still likely to be waived, the Spurs only have until March 1 to waive him so he’ll be able to sign with a playoff team.

The Spurs are 1-4 in the first half of their Rodeo Road Trip, with double digit losses to Miami, Orlando, Brooklyn, and Dallas. The Spurs’ lone win was a blowout in Toronto, where Victor Wembanyama recorded his second triple double of his career with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

After he was struggling for a few games due to fatigue and adjusting to the grueling NBA schedule, Wembanyma has bounced back in his last three games, where he’s scored over 20 points in each contest, while shooting a higher percentage from three and scoring more of his points in the paint.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 732: Spurs Discussed Trae Young Trade with Hawks?