Thursday the trade deadline came and went with the San Antonio Spurs trading veteran Doug McDermott to Indiana, while reportedly acquiring Marcus Morris Sr., a future second round pick, and cash from the Pacers.
In the episode, host Paul Garcia breaks down the trade and the Spurs’ options going forward for the remainder of the season. How long will
Morris Sr. remain a Spur? What are the chances the Spurs waive Cedi Osman or Devonte’ Graham, and might the Spurs look at adding Killian Hayes if he clears waivers? Could Dominick Barlow’s contract be converted to a full roster spot?
An early look ahead to the offseason is also explored to see if the Spurs might use their stockpile of draft picks to pursue a trade for Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, or look at signing Tyus Jones.
