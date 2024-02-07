In the latest episode of the Spurscast, it’s trade deadline week. Host Paul Garcia reviews the San Antonio Spurs’ last three games, Victor Wembanyama being named the Western Conference rookie of the month for January, and the Spurs’ upcoming Rodeo Road Trip. From there, the latest trade rumor is discussed regarding the Spurs’ interest in Tyus Jones. Finally, looking at some potential trade deals for Spurs veterans Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman, and Devonte’ Graham, with the NBA trade deadline approaching Thursday at 3 PM ET. Listen to the Episode Watch the Episode [embedded content]

<a href="https://projectspurs.com/author/24writer/" aria-label="author-photo"><img alt src="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/3598d8371b555d99625c523ebac285c2" srcset="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/3598d8371b555d99625c523ebac285c2-1 2x" class="avatar avatar-96 photo" height="96" width="96" decoding="async"></a><div class="desc" readability="12.600558659218"><p>Paul is an editor, writer and content manager for ProjectSpurs.com (@ProjectSpurs) and AnalyzingTheLeague.com (@ATLeague_NBA). Paul is also the host of the Spurscast (@TheSpurscast).

Paul has been a credentialed media member covering the San Antonio Spurs and NBA since 2011. Paul has been featured on numerous radio, tv, online and podcast shows.

