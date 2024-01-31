In the latest episode, host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid, where they discuss the Spurs in their last four games, Victor Wembanyama being named to the Rising Stars team, and Wemby’s chances of making the All-Star team.

The Spurs went 2-2 in their last four games, with a loss the Oklahoma City Thunder, then a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After defeating Portland, the Spurs had their best win of the season, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently first out West. However, after defeating the Timberwolves, the Spurs had a let down in falling to the Washington Wizards Monday.

Tuesday Wembanyama was named to the rookie Rising Stars roster. While this wasn’t too surprising, the game format will be interesting to watch Friday Febraury 16, with the mini-tournament style set-up.

Lastly, the discussion shifts to evaluating Wemby’s prospects for securing a spot on the All-Star team.

