In the latest episode, host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid, where they discuss teams with trade player exceptions, the latest trade rumors involving Dejounte Murray, and Victor Wembanyama’s efficient scoring while on a minutes restriction.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

With Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman reportedly being made available in trade discussions, teams with trade player exceptions are discussed to see if there’s any deals out there where teams might trade for Osman or McDermott.

There’s new reporting details regarding the Dejounte Murray trade rumors, and the Spurs have reportedly made Devonte’ Graham available in trade discussions as well.

While being on a minutes restriction, Victor Wembanyama has been incredibly efficient, where he’s scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games played. The lone game where Wembanyama didn’t score over 20, he tallied his first career triple double.