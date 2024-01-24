In the latest episode, host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid, where they discuss teams with trade player exceptions, the latest trade rumors involving Dejounte Murray, and Victor Wembanyama’s efficient scoring while on a minutes restriction.
Listen to the Episode
Watch the Episode
With Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman reportedly being made available in trade discussions, teams with trade player exceptions are discussed to see if there’s any deals out there where teams might trade for Osman or McDermott.
There’s new reporting details regarding the Dejounte Murray trade rumors, and the Spurs have reportedly made Devonte’ Graham available in trade discussions as well.
While being on a minutes restriction, Victor Wembanyama has been incredibly efficient, where he’s scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games played. The lone game where Wembanyama didn’t score over 20, he tallied his first career triple double.
<footer>
<div class="td-block-row td-post-next-prev"><div class="td-block-span6 td-post-prev-post"><div class="td-post-next-prev-content"><span>Previous article</span><a href="https://projectspurs.com/embiid-erupts-for-70-points-as-76ers-sink-the-san-antonio-spurs/">Embiid erupts for 70 points as 76ers sink the San Antonio Spurs</a></div></div></div> <div class="author-box-wrap" readability="8.7234636871508"><a href="https://projectspurs.com/author/24writer/" aria-label="author-photo"><img alt src="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/3598d837-2b555d99625c523ebac285c2-2" srcset="http://cdn.sportsmedia101.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/3598d837-3b555d996-35c5-33ebac-385c-3-3 2x" class="avatar avatar-96 photo" height="96" width="96" decoding="async"></a><div class="desc" readability="12.600558659218"><p>Paul is an editor, writer and content manager for ProjectSpurs.com (@ProjectSpurs) and AnalyzingTheLeague.com (@ATLeague_NBA). Paul is also the host of the Spurscast (@TheSpurscast).
Paul has been a credentialed media member covering the San Antonio Spurs and NBA since 2011. Paul has been featured on numerous radio, tv, online and podcast shows.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 728: Trade Exceptions and Wemby’s Efficient Scoring on a Minutes Restriction