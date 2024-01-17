On Spurscast episode 727, host Paul Garcia talks about the San Antonio Spurs’ third-quarter turnaround, the latest trade rumors involving Dejounte Murray, Cedi Osman, and Doug McDermott, and the Spurs’ last four games.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

The Spurs have seen a dramatic turnaround in the third quarter since starting Tre Jones at point guard. In their first 33 games, they were the worst team in the league in the third quarter, but since Jones took over, they have been the best.

Over the last week Cedi Osman and Doug McDermott have been mentioned trade rumors, and there are some updates on the Spurs’ interest in Dejounte Murray as well.

To conclude, we will examine the Spurs’ last four games. They blew out the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, but fell to the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. In the game against the Pistons, Victor Wembanyama recorded his first career triple-double in just 21 minutes of action.