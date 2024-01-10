On Spurscast episode 726, host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to talk about the Spurs’ reported interest in Dejounte Murray, the upcoming trade deadline, the last two games, and Tre Jones’ performance in the starting point guard role.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams with “exploratory interest” in Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

What might a deal look like should the Spurs and Hawks look further at a deal? With the trade deadline approaching February 8, 2024, other decisions the Spurs will have to make are discussed, such as which players might the team look to trade and who are some players that would fit with the team, if the players were acquired via trade.

Despite the Spurs’ recent two losses, they put up a good fight against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, with both games going down to the wire. On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama faced off for the first time in an unforgettable duel.

To conclude, the Spurs have started Tre Jones at point guard in the last two games. The team narrowly lost their first two games with Jones at point, but Jones, Wembanyama, and Devin Vassell all played well in the close losses.

