In Spurscast episode 725, host Paul Garcia discusses the Spurs’ last four games, more injuries, and recent roster moves by the team.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

The Last 4 Games

The San Antonio Spurs snapped their five-game skid with a victory at Portland last Thursday, but they have since dropped their next three games against the Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Memphis Grizzlies.

More Injuries

In recent games, Zach Collins and Malaki Branham both sustained ankle injuries. Victor Wembanyama has also been frustrated with being on a minutes restriction due to his ankle injury. Collins is expected to be out for 2-4 weeks, while Branham is doubtful to play in Thursday’s game against Milwaukee.

Recent Roster Moves

Last week, the Spurs waived two-way player Charles Bediako due to an injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks. To fill the open two-way slot, the team signed Mamadi Diakite, a 6-foot-9 big man who can provide depth to the frontcourt.

On Tuesday, the Spurs applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Charles Bassey, who will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury. If the exception is approved, the Spurs will have $1.3 million to sign a player, trade for a player, or claim a player off waivers.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 725: Recent Roster Moves Due to Injuries