<p class="p1">On the 20th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s legendary <a href="https://x.com/nba/status/1749654134167306376?s=61&t=vKMbDWwxh7RWulQiltugxA">81-point game</a>, reigning league MVP Joel Embiid tallied 70 points in 36 minutes against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs; just 12 points shy of the Mamba’s masterpiece.</p>

The 76ers secured their ten point lead in a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama led the team in scoring with 33 points while pulling down seven rebounds in his 28 minutes of action. Devin Vassell added 22 points and distributed nine assists. Tre Jones totaled 12 points and six assists in his 10th consecutive start, he played 33 minutes before leaving the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle tweak. In his postgame availbilty Coach Pop would remark that he didn’t know of the extent of jones injury, though he “hoped not, he’s very very important to us… more than most people would expect” Popovich would add that the point guard is the “heart and soul” in terms of keeping the team together and showing grit night in and night out.

The story of quite an explosive scoring night around the league was obviously Joel Embiid’s 70 point showcase. Jolting out of the gates with a 24 point first quarter Embiid seemed to want to measure the spurs rookie big man, going at Wembanyama early and often. Still under a minutes restriction Coach Pop would observe that Victor “was frustrated” repeatedly having to checkout sooner than Embiid as their mismatched minutes allowed him to dominate the Spurs already thin front court rotation.

All but one of his field-goals came from below the arc, with his lone three pointer falling in the waning seconds of the third quarter as he tied his previous career high. Half of his made baskets would come from down low where Joel lived and thrived with 36 points in the paint. Embiid would add another 12 baskets from mid-range and 21 points from the free-throw line to his final tally of 70 points and 18 rebounds in just 36 minutes of play.

Always joking, Joel remarked “Wilt never did this?” when informed he was the 76ers new single game scoring record holder. Last night he indeed surpassed the 76er great Wilt Chamberlain who now sits second, third and fourth in the single game scoring for the franchise with 68, 66 and 62 point outings. Allen Iverson rounds out that top five list with a 60 point sighting; Embiid’s previous career high of 59 points placed him sixth on that list.

When asked about Wembanyama calling his performance “inspiring” Embiid would return the compliment, sharing that “he has it all, the size the skill” adding that “I hope, when I don’t have to guard him and I’m out of the league, he’s able to go out and break all these records. Possibly break Wilt’s record of 100 points.” I’ve already stated its only a matter of time before Victor etches his name into history with a quadruple double, but Wilts single game record may be one of the few things out of Wembanyama’s reach. Wemby and the Spurs will look to bounce back as they return to host the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night at Frost Bank Center. The game originally slated for ABC will now air on ESPN as part of the networks “Rivalry Week”

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Embiid erupts for 70 points as 76ers sink the San Antonio Spurs