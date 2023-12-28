In Spurscast episode 724, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the Spurs’ last three games, Victor Wembanyama’s ankle injury, and another new starting lineup.

The Last 3 Games

The San Antonio Spurs have lost their last five games, including their last three against the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. Their schedule will ease up a bit in January, with games against Portland, Detroit, Charlotte, and Washington.

Wemby’s Ankle Injury

In the pregame warm-ups prior to facing the Mavericks on Saturday, Wembanyama stepped on the foot of a ball boy and injured his ankle. As a result, Wembanyama was forced to sit out the game against the Mavericks and has been on a minutes restriction in the games he has played since.

Wembanyama is expected to play in the Spurs’ game Thursday in Portland, but he may miss the next game against the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Another New Starting Lineup

The Spurs have made a change to their starting lineup, adding Julian Champagnie to the lineup alongside Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Wembanyama.

To give the bench more balance, Keldon Johnson will now be coming off the bench to support Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Cedi Osman, and Doug McDermott.

