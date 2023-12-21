In Spurscast episode 723, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the San Antonio Spurs’ 18-game losing streak ending, the Spurs’ new starting lineup, and how the season has gone for Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham.

18 Game Losing Streak Ends

The Spurs’ franchise record 18-game losing streak came to an end last week when the Spurs defeated the Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, the Spurs have gone on to lose their next two games by double digits against New Orleans and Milwaukee.

More New Starting Five Analysis

With another game logged for the new starting five of Branham, Devin Vassell, Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Victor Wembanyama, Reid’s analysis is provided regarding the new lineup.

Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham Through 26 Games

The play of Johnson and Branham on both ends of the court is discussed in the final topic of the episode.

