In Spurscast episode 722, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the San Antonio Spurs’ new starting lineup with Victor Wembanyama at the five.

The Last Four Games

The Spurs’ losing streak has expanded to 18 losses in a row after the team lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers in their last four games.

Through 23 games, the Spurs continue to have bottom-three record along with the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

Bassey Injury and Two-Way Roster Moves

Some unfortunate news for Charles Bassey this week, after he underwent an MRI, the team announced he’ll miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Bassey suffered the injury in a G-League game over the weekend.

Thursday the Spurs made a two-way roster move, by waiving guard Sir’Jabari Rice and signing David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract.

New Starting Lineup with Wemby at the Five

The final topic is a deep dive on the new Spurs starting lineup of Malaki Branham, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Wembanyama.

So far the lineup has been really good on defense through three games, however, they’ve been the complete opposite on the offensive end of the floor.

