In Spurscast episode 721, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writers Collin Reid and Benjamin Bornstein to discuss the Spurs in their last two games, and some early draft prospects.

Losses Against Hawks and Pelicans

In their last two games, the San Antonio Spurs’ losing streak was pushed to 14-losses in a row after the Spurs lost a close game at home to the Atlanta Hawks, and then lost by 15 points on the road in New Orleans.

The rookie of the year race between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren is also discussed, as well as Devin Vassell being back on the Spurs’ injury report.

December Draft Talk

With the Spurs having a bottom-3 record in the league at the moment, they have a strong chance of landing a Top-5 pick in the 2024 NBA draft should San Antonio continue to struggle.

Some draft prospects discussed are Isaiah Collier, Ja’Kobe Walter, Ron Holland, Donovan Clingan, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, and Justin Edwards.

