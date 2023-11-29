In Spurscast episode 720, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the Spurs in the last six games, the 12-game losing streak, and whether expectations were set too high for the team. From there, they have a deep dive discussion about the Spurs and the 3-point line.

0-6 in Last Six Games, Losing Streak Extended to 12

Over the last six games, the San Antonio Spurs have lost to the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers twice, the Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets. With these six losses, the Spurs’ current losing streak has been extended to 12-losses in a row.

Deep Dive on the 3PT Battle

Later in the episode, a deep dive discussion takes place regarding the Spurs and their opponents shooting from three, individual players shooting the three, and some 3-point line film observations on offense and defense.

