In Spurscast episode 719, Spurscast host Paul Garcia looks at the San Antonio Spurs’ six game losing streak, and he takes an in-depth look at where the team ranks offensively and defensively through 11 games.
Losing Streak Extends to Six
Since the last Spurscast episode, where the losing streak stood at three losses, the Spurs still haven’t found a way to end the streak. Last Friday San Antonio hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost by 7, then they faced the Miami Heat two nights later and lost by 5, and finally, their most recent loss came on the road in Oklahoma City, where the Spurs were blown out by 36.
The Spurs are now 3-8 overall and 0-2 in the In-Season Tournament. They have a chance to end the losing streak this Friday against Sacramento or Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
In-Depth Look at Different Rankings
In the second segment of the episode, there’s an in-depth look at where the Spurs have been really good on offense and defense, where they’ve been okay, and finally, where they’re bottom-10.
