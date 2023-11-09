In Spurscast episode 718, Spurscast host Paul Garcia dives into the San Antonio Spurs’ 3-game losing streak, and he discusses Victor Wembanyama’s play in recent games.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

The 3-Game Losing Streak

As of Wednesday evening when the episode was recorded, the Spurs are in the midst of a 3-game losing streak. They lost to the Toronto Raptors in overtime Sunday, got blown out in Indiana Monday, and then recently in New York Wednesday, lost to the Knicks by 21.

One of the early trends that’s part of the Spurs’ losses is their battles with opponents from the 3-point line. The Spurs are now 1-5 when losing the 3-point line, and in the recent losses, there has been a significant gap in how many points the Spurs are scoring from three, and how many points they’re allowing from three on defense.

Wemby’s Play in the Last 3 Games

Wembanayama’s play on both ends of the court is discussed, where even in some of these blowouts, Wembanyama continues to make some spectacular and interesting plays.