In Spurscast episode 717, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Colling Reid discuss the San Antonio Spurs’ two wins in Phoenix, where Victor Wembanyama scored a new career high 38 points, and Jeremy Sochan’s play through five regular season games.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

Wemby’s Trip to Phoenix

The Spurs won two surprising games Tuesday and Thursday in Phoenix. Tuesday, the Spurs made a 20-point comeback to defeat Phoenix in the final minute. Wembanyama scored 18 points and blocked four shots in the Spurs’ comeback win.

Two nights later, the Spurs were the team who opened a 27-point lead on the Suns, but Phoenix made a comeback in crunch time. In crunch time, Wembanmaya put the team on his back and led them to the close out win, by scoring 10 of his 38 points in crunch time.

Sochan’s Play in New Role

Through the first five games of the season, Jeremy Sochan is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2 turnovers in his new role as the Spurs’ starting point guard.

Sochan’s play on both ends of the floor is discussed in the episode, and specifically defensively, the Spurs have made him a central part of their zone defensive looks.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 717: Wemby’s Trip to Phoenix