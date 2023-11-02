In Spurscast episode 716, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the Spurs’ first three games of the regular season, as well as Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Cedi Osman’s play in the early season.

1-2 in First Three Games

The San Antonio Spurs opened the season last week with a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks, an overtime win over the Houston Rockets, and then finally, a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wemby, Vassell, and Osman

Wembanyama’s first three games are discussed on both ends of the floor to begin his NBA career. Early on, Devin Vassell looks to be one of the go-to players for the team, and Cedi Osman has been a consistent player off the bench.

Early Look at the Big Lineup

Through three games, a very small sample size, the big lineup of Jeremy Sochan at point, Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Wembanyama, and Zach Collins has struggled. However, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich has said the plan is to give the five man unit a long run.

