<!-- content -->The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a brutal losing streak in the early part of the season. They clearly need a general on the floor who can handle the ball, make good decisions, play defense, and isn’t named Tre Jones apparently. Enter: Creighton junior Trey Alexander.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard does just about everything for Creighton and is the reason the team is 4-0 with a win against Iowa. He’s stepped up his game with the departure of Ryan Nembhard and has made his teammates look good in the process. Here are his stats through those four games.

21.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 2.8 TOPG

56.4 FG%, 38.1 3P%, 100 FT%

33.4 PER, 128.4 ORtg, 87.0 DRtg

Trey Alexander Breakdown

Alexander has been thriving in his new and permanent role of on-ball guard. He’s proven he can run an offense, create for himself when necessary, and runs the game at his own pace. While it’s good that he can control tempo and pace, he also does so out of necessity as he doesn’t have that elite blow-by speed many athletic point guards might have. However, he processes the game incredibly well and fast, which allows him to make great reads for teammates and set them up for success.

He has been an excellent defender on guards while at Creighton. Despite being a bit wiry, he holds up well and keeps defenders in front of him. Alexander fights around screens well and is just tough overall. He would be an excellent addition to pair with Tre Jones or Devin Vassell. He could also easily slot into the second unit as the offensive maestro there.

Alexander is likely to continue moving up mock draft boards as the season goes on. He will be able to play non-conference opponents. Oklahoma State, Alabama, and Nebraska will be in the crosshairs before even getting to the Big East slate. Those games will include opponents like the defending champion UConn Huskies as well as Marquette (twice each). Alexander is a point guard stud to keep an eye on. While he will be older than some prospects, he is quite experienced and should be ready to plug in fairly soon.

Stay tuned at Project Spurs for more college basketball updates.

