<!-- content --><span>The San Antonio Spurs have long been considered one of the premier franchises in the National Basketball Association. With a rich history of success, including numerous NBA championships, the Spurs have been fortunate to witness some of the league’s greatest talents don the silver and black. </span>

San Antonio Spurs Top 5 Scorers

Tim Duncan – 26,496 Points

Tim Duncan, often regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, stands atop the list of all-time leading scorers for the Spurs. Over his illustrious 19-year career with San Antonio, Duncan consistently delivered both on offense and defense. His unmatched consistency, remarkable basketball IQ, and leadership helped the Spurs win five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014). Duncan retired in 2016 as a 15-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

David Robinson – 20,790 Points

David Robinson, often referred to as “The Admiral,” is another iconic figure in the history of the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson’s scoring prowess, combined with his shot-blocking abilities, made him a formidable presence on both ends of the court. His career with the Spurs spanned from 1989 to 2003, and during that time, he helped the team win two NBA championships (1999 and 2003). Robinson was named an NBA All-Star 10 times and retired as one of the most respected and revered figures in the franchise’s history.

Manu Ginóbili – 14,043 Points

Manu Ginóbili, the dynamic Argentine shooting guard, left an indelible mark on the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA. Known for his flashy style of play, clutch shot-making, and relentless competitiveness, Ginóbili was an integral part of the Spurs’ success during the 2000s. Over his 16-season career with the Spurs (2002-2018), he contributed to four NBA championships (2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014) and earned two NBA All-Star selections. Ginóbili’s impact extended far beyond his scoring, making him a beloved figure in San Antonio.

Tony Parker – 18,943 Points

Tony Parker, the French point guard with lightning-quick speed and crafty ball-handling, was a key component of the Spurs’ dynasty. During his 17-year career with the team (2001-2018), Parker provided a steady scoring presence and excellent playmaking abilities. He played an essential role in the Spurs’ four NBA championships (2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014) and was named an NBA All-Star six times. Parker’s ability to control the pace of the game and deliver in clutch moments made him a beloved figure in San Antonio.

George Gervin – 23,602 Points

George “The Iceman” Gervin was a scoring machine during his time with the San Antonio Spurs from 1974 to 1985. Gervin’s smooth scoring touch and iconic finger roll layup were his trademarks. He twice led the NBA in scoring and was a nine-time NBA All-Star. Although Gervin didn’t win an NBA championship with the Spurs, his scoring prowess and contributions to the franchise’s early success solidify his place as one of the all-time greats in Spurs history.

These five players represent the pinnacle of scoring excellence in San Antonio Spurs NBA history. Each of them played a significant role in the franchise’s success and left an indelible mark on the hearts of Spurs fans worldwide. As the team continues to evolve, the legacy of these scoring legends remains an enduring source of inspiration for the future generations of Spurs players and fans.

View the original article on Project Spurs: The San Antonio Spurs’ Top 5 Scorers in NBA History