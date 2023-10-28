<!-- content -->It’s homecoming week in San Marcos as the Texas State<a href="https://txst.com/sports/football"> Bobcats</a> look to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014, as a Dennis Franchione-led Bobcat squad reached seven wins (five in Sun Belt play) in only its third year at the FBS level.

Since then, the Bobcats have seen losing season after losing season, as the best record they have boasted was a disappointing 4-8 (twice) season in the past nine years. Now, in its first year under head coach GJ Kinne, the Texas State Bobcat football team has an opportunity to reach six wins through eight games of the season.

Image by: Aaron Meullion

Texas State Bobcats Bowl Bound?

How impressive is this for the folks down in San Marcos? Well, the Bobcat faithful have yet to see a 6-2 start since 2005, 18 years ago when Texas State reached the semifinals of the Division I-AA (FCS) playoffs.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, finding a sixth win this weekend won’t be easy. The Troy Trojans are coming to town, and they haven’t been beaten in San Marcos in over 25 years (1997). Not only do the Bobcats have that monkey on their back, but this Texas State team has not faced a defense like Troy’s so far in the 2023 season.

Before this weekend’s matchup, the best defense that the Bobcats had seen was against the UTSA Roadrunners which resulted in a 13-20 loss.

Image by: Aaron Meullion

Defense Wins Championships

On September 9th in the Alamodome, the Roadrunners held Texas State’s explosive offense to a season-low 13 first downs and 177.7 yards less than the team’s average on the ground per game (208.7). The Roadrunners were able to make the Bobcats a one-dimensional offense, and Troy could very well do the same.

GJ Kinne and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich will have their hands full as the Troy defense is the best in the Sun Belt, holding teams to just 17.4 points per game, and the 17th best in the nation.

Image by: Aaron Meullion

Texas State Bobcats On the Attack

But, the Bobcat offense is nothing to scoff about either. This Texas State squad averages more points (38.3) than any other team in the Sun Belt as well as besting 117 (out of 128) other teams in the country, putting them at the 11th highest scoring offense at the FBS level.

In order for the Bobcats to end their homecoming with a win, the Bobcats’ receiving squad will need to continue the success they’ve had so far this season.

Image by: Aaron Meullion

The Man. The Myth. The Legend?

I can’t mention the Bobcat receiving squad without mentioning the man, as we know him in San Marcos, Joe Dirt (Joey Hobert). In just seven games, Hobert has put up 612 total yards this season.

That mark brings him only seven yards away from having the second-most receiving yards in a season in Texas State’s time at the FBS level (passing Hutch White with 618 in 2019) and will have five more games to try and beat the all-time record of 750 total receiving yards by Elijah King in 2017.

Hobert is also number three on a different Bobcat record list, receiving touchdowns in a season with six. The only two players in Bobcat history to have more touchdown catches in a season than Hobert are current teammate Ashtyn Hawkins with seven in 2022, and former Bobcat Marcell Barbee with ten in 2021. This is another record Hobert will have five more shots at beating this season.

Image by: Aaron Meullion

Reelin’ In the Years

The Texas State Bobcats, looking to solidify themselves as first in the West as well as become bowl-eligible, will be boasting Southwest Texas State throwback uniforms for homecoming this Saturday, October 28th, at 6 p.m. against the Troy Trojans.

The rain should clear in time for kickoff but expect spooky vibes throughout the evening with mostly cloudy skies (and maybe some thunderstorms) during the Hallo-weekend at Jim Wacker Field.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Texas State Bobcats Look to Snap 7 Year Losing Streak vs. Troy in Homecoming Showdown