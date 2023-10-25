In Spurscast episode 715, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writers Collin Reid and Benjamin Bornstein. The trio discuss Victor Wembanyama’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, the starting lineup, and Zach Collins’ contract extension.

Listen to the Episode

Watch the Episode

[embedded content]

Preseason Wemby vs the Warriors

In the San Antonio Spurs’ preseason finale last Friday on the road against the Warriors, Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 5 blocks, and 4 rebounds.

Wembanyama’s five minute stretch where he scored and blocked consecutive shots is discussed in the episode.

The Starting Five

The Spurs will start the big five lineup of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Wembanyama, and Zach Collins.

While this will be the starting group to begin the season, could Tre Jones eventually find himself back as the starting point guard with Sochan perhaps shifting to the small forward spot?

Collins’ Contract Extension

The Spurs have signed Collins to a two-year, $35 million contract extension. With the extension, the Spurs can still be a cap space team next summer, with anywhere from $8 to $22 million.

Other Roster Moves

The Spurs exercised the 2024-2025 team options for Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

The Spurs also converted the training camp contract of Charles Bediako to a two-way contract.

The Spurs’ roster is now set with 15 players on guaranteed deals and three players on two-way deals, as the season begins Wednesday against Dallas.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 715: Preseason Wemby vs Warriors and Zach Collins’ Contract Extension