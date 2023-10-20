In Spurscast episode 714, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses how the Spurs have played in their last three preseason games, the new starting lineup, Victor Wembanyama, Point Sochan, and Khem Birch being waived.

Last 3 Preseason Games

Since the last Spurscast episode was recorded, the Spurs have played three preseason games. They defeated the Miami Heat, lost to the Houston Rockets, and then defeated the Rockets two nights later.

During these preseason games, Jeremy Sochan became the team’s new starting point guard, Keldon Johnson returned from injury, Wembanyama continued to impress, and the new starting lineup was revealed.

The New Starting Lineup

After months of wondering who would be in the starting lineup, the Spurs revealed the answer to that question Wednesday against the Rockets. The Spurs started Sochan at the 1, Devin Vassell at the 2, Keldon Johnson at the 3, Wembanyama at the 4, and Zach Collins at the 5.

Off the bench, the Spurs are sticking with a 10-man rotation of having Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman, and Charles Bassey complete the minutes for the second unit.

More Wemby Observations

Wemby’s play on offense and defense against the Heat and Rockets are discussed, as well as how the Spurs have had him play the 5 in some lineups during his last two games.

Point Sochan

At 6’8”, Sochan is the new starting point guard for San Antonio. He’s only been able to log three games at point, and his play at point is discussed on both ends of the floor.

Khem Birch Waived

Facing a Saturday deadline, the Spurs waived Birch Thursday, bringing their roster to the league required 15 players on guaranteed deals for the regular season.

The Spurs must now decide whether Charles Bediako will be waived and sign in the G-League, or if he’ll get the final vacant two-way roster spot. That decision must be made by Saturday as well.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 714: Starting Lineup Revealed