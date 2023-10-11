In Spurscast episode 713, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s first preseason game, the lineups the Spurs used against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and some recent roster moves by the team.

Wemby’s First Preseason Game

The San Antonio Spurs’ 2023-2024 preseason schedule kicked off Monday evening on the road in Oklahoma City, where the Spurs fell to the Thunder 122-121.

[embedded content]

Wembanyama made his preseason debut with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one block by playing 19 minutes in three quarters of the game.

Observations of Wembanyama’s play on offense and defense are discussed in the episode, as well as what Wembanyama and Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich had to say postgame.

Lineups in Opening Preseason Game

With Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan out due to general soreness, the Spurs started Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Wembanyama, and Zach Collins.

When Johnson and Sochan are healthy, it’ll be interesting to see which starting five the Spurs will begin the season with later in October.

For the second unit, the Spurs went with a quintet of Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Cedi Osman, Doug McDermott, and Charles Bassey.

The Spurs stuck with a 10-man rotation for the first three quarters, then in the fourth, all the other players who hadn’t played were able to get some floor time except Khem Birch (Did not play due to coach decision).

Spurs Sign Two More Players

On Tuesday, the Spurs signed Erik Stevenson and Paul Watson to training camp deals. With Stevenson and Watson on the team, the Spurs now have a full training camp roster with 21 players.

The Spurs may have signed the two players for one of three reasons: a) for more depth as the preseason goes along with four games remaining, b) to waive the players so they can join the Austin Spurs of the G-League in the future, or c) to have Stevenson and Watson compete with Charles Bediako for the last remaining two-way roster spot.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 713: Wemby’s First Preseason Game and Lineup Discussion