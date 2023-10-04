<!-- content --><span>In Spurscast episode 712, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses Devin Vassell’s multi-year contract extension, training camp opening, and the latest roster moves by the San Antonio Spurs.</span>

Devin Vassell’s Contract Extension

Tuesday the Spurs announced Devin Vassell had been signed to a multi-year rookie contract extension. According to ESPN, Vassell’s deal will be for 5 years, at $146 million. Vassell’s new extension begins next season where he’ll earn $29.3 million in the first year of the deal, while the Spurs will still have financial flexibility to open anywhere from $24.4 million to $37.7 million in cap space next summer.

Media Day and the First Training Camp Practice

Monday the Spurs held media day, where Head Coach Gregg Popovich answered a number of questions from the media. After Popovich’s interview session, Spurs players Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins all spoke with the media as well.

One of the main focal points from Popovich and the players for this coming season was to improve defensively. Last season the Spurs ranked last in defensive efficiency, and now with the addition of Wembanyama, the team is looking to be much improved on the defensive end of the floor.

With basketball heading to more positionless lineups, the Spurs will also look to have multiple players bring the ball up the floor and initiate the offense this coming season.

Tuesday after the team’s first practice, Tre Jones spoke about what Wembanyama will bring on both ends of the floor and how multiple players will create offense.

Latest Roster Moves

Over the weekend, the Spurs made a few roster moves before training camp officially began. The Spurs agreed to a contract buyout with Reggie Bullock, before he was officially waived.

The Spurs also waived Seth Millner Jr. and RaiQuan Gray. By waiving Millner Jr., the Spurs opened a two-way roster spot once more. Gray was waived so he might end up on the Austin Spurs of the G-League in the future.

The last roster move the Spurs made was signing Charles Bediako to a training camp deal. Bediako might be a player who earns the vacant two-way roster spot or he could be an addition to the Austin Spurs later in the season.

