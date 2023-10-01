Saturday was a busy day for the San Antonio Spurs, as training camp approaches Tuesday.

The Spurs waived Reggie Bullock, whom the team acquired in a trade earlier this summer from the Dallas Mavericks, as part of a three team trade with the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic earlier Saturday, Bullock agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs in order to become a free agent.

Bullock was in the final year of his deal and he was set to earn $11 million. While it’s unknown how much money Bullock gave back in the contract buyout, most players typically give back the amount of the veteran minimum, which is about $2 million for this season.

With Bullock waived, the Spurs now need to waive or trade one more player on a guaranteed contract before the first game of the regular season.

Spurs Waive Seth Millner Jr., RaiQuan Gray

The Spurs also waived Millner Jr. and Gray Saturday. By waiving Millner Jr., the Spurs open up a two-way roster spot since Millner Jr. was recently signed to the last available two-way roster spot.

Gray was on a training camp contract, which means there’s a strong chance he could end up on the Austin Spurs’ roster of the G-League later in the season.

Spurs Sign Charles Bediako

The last move the Spurs made Saturday was signing Charles Bediako, according to the team roster.

Bediako most likely signed a training camp contract. He was part of the Spurs’ Summer League roster this past summer.

With all the roster moves completed Saturday, the Spurs currently have 19 players on the roster. The Spurs have 16 players on guaranteed deals, two players on two-way contracts, and one player on a training camp deal.

The Spurs will hold media day Monday and then training camp begins Tuesday.

