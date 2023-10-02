<!-- content -->Monday after media day concluded, the San Antonio Spurs and guard Devin Vassell agreed to a new 5-year contract extension worth $146 million according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In an interview Monday, Vassell was asked about being eligible for a contract extension and he had this to say, “I want to be a Spur for a long time.”

Being in the midst of contract negotiations, Vassell said he couldn’t say anymore about the extension.

While the extension has yet to be made official and even then, it could be days before the contract details are known, Vassell’s salary will bump up to an average of $29.2 million per season beginning in the 2024-2025 season.

With a salary of $29.2 million next season, Vassell’s salary would account for 21% of the projected $142 million salary cap in the 24-25 season.

Vassell, 23, was drafted by the Spurs with the 11th pick in the first round during the 2020 NBA Draft.

Vassell has made improvement in each of his first three seasons with the Spurs, in a number of statistical categories. While he had his best season statistically last season averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting almost 39% from three, he was hampered by injuries, which only allowed him to play 38 games a season ago.

Even with the extension for Vassell, the Spurs still project to be a cap space team next offseason, projecting $45-60 million in space according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. The amount of cap space that will be available depends on what the team decides to do with their own free agents, players on non-guaranteed deals, and team options on players.

The Spurs recently have been signing some of the recent players they drafted to rookie extensions, with Vassell joining a group of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Keldon Johnson.

