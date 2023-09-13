<!-- content --><span>In Spurscast episode 710, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the San Antonio Spurs waiving Cameron Payne, the Spurs’ point guard situation, two more players who may be traded or waived, and Vegas over/under wins for the Spurs.</span>

Payne Waived Monday

The Spurs waived point guard Cameron Payne Monday. The Spurs acquired Payne in mid-July for a future second round pick and cash. With Payne waived, the team now has 17 players on guaranteed contracts and two players on two-way contracts.

[embedded content]

The Spurs will need to waive or trade two players before opening night in October.

Before Wednesday concludes, something to watch is whether an opposing team claims Payne off waivers instead of allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Point Guard Situation

With Payne waived, the Spurs now have three point guards left on the roster in Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, and Blake Wesley. Since Payne got waived, does this mean the chances of Graham remaining on the team increase?

Two More Players Need to be Traded or Waived

Before opening night, the Spurs still need to trade or waive two more players on the roster. The most likely players to be traded or waived are Khem Birch, Graham, Cedi Osman, or Reggie Bullock.

Keep an eye on teams with trade player exceptions in the event one of the players mentioned above gets moved via trade.

Spurs’ Vegas Over/Under Wins

The Spurs’ over/under for wins is 29.5 wins per DraftKings.com and most betting sites. With 29.5 wins, the Spurs are projected to finish as a bottom-three team by record according to the over/under wins.

