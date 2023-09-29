<!-- content -->

In Spurscast episode 711, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the latest roster updates by the San Antonio Spurs, training camp approaching next week, and the team shooting around Victor Wembanyama.

Roster Updates

Over the last two weeks, the Spurs have made a few tweaks to the roster. The Spurs filled their last open two-way roster spot by signing Seth Millner Jr. to a two-way contract, they signed Javonte McCoy to a training camp deal and then waived him, and the most recent move was signing RaiQuan Gray to a training camp deal.

Millner Jr. went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Toledo. He spent some time with the Spurs on the Summer League roster back in July. Millner Jr. joins Dominick Barlow and Sir’Jabari Rice as the three players on two-way contracts for the team.

McCoy was part of the Spurs’ Summer League team as well, and since he was waived, he may end up joining the Austin Spurs in the G-League.

Gray being on the roster brings the Spurs’ roster to the maximum limit of 21 players for the preseason. If Gray is waived, there’s a strong chance he may end up in Austin as well.

Training Camp Begins Next Week

The Spurs will hold media day on Monday, and beginning the following day, training camp officially opens for the team. The Spurs will have six days to practice before their first preseason game takes place on Monday, October 9, at Oklahoma City.

As the Spurs progress through the preseason, they’ll still have to make two roster moves before the regular season officially tips off. The team will have to waive or trade two players before opening night of the regular season to meet NBA roster requirements.

Shooting Around Wemby

Using data from NBA.com/stats from last season, the returning Spurs players wide open three point data is examined in determining who will be some players that defenses may back off of, which means they need to increase their wide open three point percentage, and who will be some players defense won’t dare leave wide open.

As each player is discussed, the process will be to keep in mind who may be out on the floor with Wembanyama throughout games.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast 711: Training Camp Approaches and Shooting Around Wemby