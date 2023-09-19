<!-- content -->The San Antonio Spurs’ roster is currently full with 21 players after the team made two recent signings on Friday, September 15.

The Spurs signed forward Setric Millner Jr. to the last vacant two-way roster spot. Millner joins Dominick Barlow and Sir’Jabari Rice on two-way contracts with the Spurs.

Millner, 6’7″, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft back in June out of Toledo and he spent some time with the Spurs on the Summer League squad in July.

In five Summer League games with the Spurs, Millner averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 17.8 minutes per game.

Spurs Sign Javante McCoy

Friday the Spurs also signed Javante McCoy to a training camp deal. McCoy was on the Los Angeles Lakers roster last season to begin training camp, though he was waived a few days after training camp began and spent last season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. In 26 G-League games, McCoy averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

McCoy, 6’5″, was also part of the Spurs’ Summer League team in July, where he played in 13 Summer League games with San Antonio. McCoy averaged 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 17.8 minutes during the Spurs’ Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer League runs.

If McCoy is waived, the Spurs will likely have a chance to add him to the Austin Spurs.

State of the Roster

With Millner and McCoy, the Spurs’ roster is now capped with 21 players. San Antonio will need to waive three non-two-way players before the first game of the regular season.

