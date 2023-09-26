<!-- content --><span>The National Basketball Association is one of the USA’s four major league sports organizations. Responsible for governing basketball throughout the country, the NBA has many fans in the US and worldwide.</span>

With the NBA season just recently having started, a lot of people are curious about getting into the sport. Some would like to learn more about the betting aspect of basketball so that they can try wagering on the popular sport.

In this article, we would like to go over the basics of sports betting and discuss NBA betting specifically. By the end, you will have an intricate familiarity with NBA-based wagering and can start your journey on the right foot.

NBA Gambling Sites

First thing first, you need to find the proper gambling site. There are quite a few things that determine whether a website is safe or not. One of them is a license. Notable authorities license all of the most popular online gambling websites.

For the uninitiated, licenses ensure a website is safe, reliable, and has fair and balanced odds. Some websites may have multiple licenses, which only boosts their reliability. The following list is of some of the most reliable and respectable NBA betting sites that we’ve come across:

Betway

Bovada

BetUS

Types of Bets for NBA Betting

When you visit online sportsbooks, you might find several options for placing a bet. Veteran bettors already know the kinds of bets that are best for the National Basketball Association. However, determining the best choice for newbies might take some time. Let’s look at some of the most popular types of NBA bets and explain how they work.

Money Line

The classic and most popular type of bet, money line bets, are simple bets on which team will win the big game. Money Line bets are excellent for newbies, as they are simple to understand. The odds are usually represented using positive and negative numbers, where the positive number indicates the underdog, and the negative one indicates the favorite. The numbers denote how much money a bettor will win for a $100 bet or how much they need to bet to win $100.

Point Spreads

Point spreads are more complicated. As the name would suggest, there is a point spread estimate in this type of bet. The goal is to wager on whether the team will win by more points than the ones depicted on the spread. We’d recommend learning more about betting before moving on to point-spread betting.

Live Betting

Live betting is a great way to start wagering. Using streaming technology, many sportsbooks let players watch the game in real-time and place bets as the match progresses. Live Streaming has had a major impact on sports, not just basketball. For example, UFC fights live streams have gained quite a bit of popularity this past year. We recommend live betting for new and seasoned bettors alike, as it is fun and engaging.

Bonuses and Promotional Offers

The main reason people go to online sportsbooks over land-based bookies is the bonuses these establishments constantly offer. From Welcome Bonuses to VIP programs to annual promotions, online sportsbooks have found a way to keep their users loyal. Let us go over some of the most popular types of bonuses in 2023.

Free Bets

Based on the name, a free bet bonus bestows several wagers you can place without spending money. You get all the benefits of placing a bet without risks.

Match Deposit Bonus

Often, a sportsbook will offer to match your deposit to a certain percentage and value. For example, you might get a 100% return to $1000. Sometimes, sportsbooks may even double your investment. Certainly, match deposit bonuses are coveted by many bettors.

VIP Programs

Many sportsbooks offer VIP programs. If you join one of these programs, you will get special perks and privileges. We wouldn’t recommend joining a VIP program if you are a first-time or newbie bettor, as you might find they aren’t worth the price.

Bankroll Management

Finally, you must focus on bankroll management whenever you start wagering for real money. Plenty of the most popular gambling sites that pay real money feature various sports. Whatever you want to bet on, handling your money is significant.

FAQ

Can I bet on the NBA?

Yes, many sportsbooks cover the National Basketball Association.

What are the best websites for NBA betting?

BetUS, Betway, Bovada, etc., are just a few of the most reliable sportsbooks for NBA betting.

What bet types are recommended for first-time bettors?

The moneyline bet is your safest option in this scenario. They are simple “to win” bets that newbies tend to understand.

What is a sportsbook bonus?

A sportsbook bonus is an advantage that an online bookie might give to users to entice them to use their website.

What are the most popular bonuses at sportsbooks?

The most popular bonuses are the free bet bonuses.

