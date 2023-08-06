<!-- content -->You’ve already got two lists of names to know for the 2024 NBA Draft with our <a href="https://projectspurs.com/names-to-know-for-the-2024-nba-draft-so-nice-we-did-it-twice/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">second list</a> dropping quite recently. And why not have another five names to know? You can never be too prepared for draft season these days. Here are the names you need to know and why they’ll be big in next year’s draft.

2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard should be electric in his lone college season assuming Coach Cal lets him play with the full toolbox. He has some of the shiftiest ball handling in this recruiting class and probably showed off a little too much in his summer league and Overtime Elite games. However, he’s proven he can get to wherever he wants on the court with his handle and has an incredibly quick pull up on his jumper.

Dillingham has the ability to not just be a microwave, but he could go supernova in a given game. He’s super quick and a bit reminiscent of De’Aaron Fox in that regard (surely a reason Calipari likes him so much). He tends to take a high number of tough shots, which may not translate that well in the NBA or even in college. But if he can get his decision-making with shots under control, he is going to be a huge weapon.

There is a theme going on here with Kentucky guys as coach Calipari is absolutely loading up on talent this year. If you recognize Wagner’s name, that’s likely because he is the son of Memphis legend (and former Calipari player) Dajuan Wagner. He’s also the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 recruiting class. It’s easy to see why at 6-foot-3 and with his speed and ball handling ability. He controls the offense, but still knows how to get his own shot and create for himself when necessary.

Wagner has the chance to be the first third-generation NBA player assuming he leaves school after this year. He’s going to be player other future NBA players so to see how he runs this team could give us a preview into what to expect when he gets to the next level. He is a solid three-level scorer, but could stand to improve his three-point shooting a bit.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is headed to Big 12 country this year and his defense will certainly translate there. He is a menace on that end of the court and is constantly forcing turnovers, which has earned him the No. 8 spot in the 2023 recruiting rankings. His on-ball defense is disruptive and flusters many of his opponents, something Baylor has always prided itself on with its guards. He will undoubtedly endear himself to fans pretty quickly that way.

Walter is also fortunately a good shooter and is comfortable creating his own shot. He’s not an elite athlete, but he gets great elevation on his jump shot and is excellent in the mid-range. He may not be the quickest player on the court, but he certainly knows how to get to his spots and make the most of his handles.

Stephon Castle (UConn)

The 6-foot-6 freshman for UConn is joining a championship team and will have to fill the shoes of Jordan Hawkins or Tristen Newton. He is a bit versatile in that he could play as a jumbo guard, off-ball guard, or a somewhat smaller wing. Castle has phenomenal body control and is a smooth athlete. It helps make up for any elite speed or quickness he may not possess.

He knows how to get to his spots and get on balance for quick shots. Castle will probably have to get a little stronger so he can finish through contact and get through the bumps from defenders on the perimeter. He has the showings of a good, consistent outside shot, but will have to prove he can do that in Storrs.

The 6-foot-5 guard is the second returning player we’ve listed so far. He showed some nice improvement over the course of the season and with another year under Jon Scheyer’s guidance, he will be even better prepared for a less stellar 2024 NBA Draft class. He will get the chance to showcase an improved shot and if he is more consistent in it next season, that will go a long way for his draft prospects.

He’s already shown that he’s shifty with the ball in his hands and he got the hang of running an offense late in the season. If he can show a greater command of that offense and create for others a little better, he will be a lock as one of the first point guards taken off the board. And if he is a big reason the Blue Devils are successful this year, the hype gets even stronger for him.

