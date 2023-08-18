In Spurscast episode 708, Project Spurs’ Paul Garcia discusses the following:

Thursday the San Antonio Spurs’ 2023-2024 regular schedule was released by the NBA. The Spurs begin play on October 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs will see an increase in nationally televised games, with 19 national TV games on the schedule. The Spurs will have 13 back-to-back sets during the 82 game schedule.

In October, the team will play four games, with two of those games being nationally televised games. The team will play the Phoenix Suns on Halloween.

In November, the Spurs will participate in the new In-Season tournament with games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.

December will see the Spurs play in 14 games, including a New Years Eve game against the Boston Celtics.

In January, the Spurs will play their most games of the season in a month, with 16 games in the month. The Spurs will also have a seven game home stretch in January.

The Rodeo Road Trip will resume in February, where the Spurs will go on the road for a 9-game road trip, with the All-Star break in between.

When March arrives, the Spurs will play in 15 games, with an eight game home stretch that includes two home games in Austin, Texas.

The Spurs’ final seven regular season games will take place in April.

Per Positive Residual, the Spurs will have the toughest schedule in the NBA according to PR’s strength of schedule model.

