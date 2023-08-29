<!-- content --><span>In Spurscast episode 709, Project Spurs’ Paul Garcia discusses the following:</span>

A prediction of minutes for next season for some of the Spurs’ players

Sandro Mamukelashvili through two FIBA World Cup games

Predicting Minutes of Core Players for Next Season

In the first topic, a minutes prediction is given for Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Zach Collins, and Doug McDermott for next season.

From there, the remaining minutes may be up for grabs with players who look like they’ll hold onto their roster spots in Julian Champagnie, Blake Wesley, Charles Bassey, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dominick Barlow, and Sidy Cissoko.

Players who may be traded or waived before open night are veterans Khem Birch, Devonte’ Graham, Cameron Payne, Cedi Osman, and Reggie Bullock. The Spurs must trade or waive three players before opening night.

[embedded content]

Sandro Mamukelashvili through Two World Cup Games

Through two FIBA World Cup games, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgia are 1-1. Georgia defeated Cape Verde by more than 20 points, but then lost to Luka Doncic and Slovenia by 21 points.

Mamukelashvili has come off the bench in the first half of both games and then started the second half in both games. Mamukelashvili has been quite productive in his two games and displayed his versatility on both ends of the floor in being able to play at different positions.

Another Quiet Month

With September approaching, the Spurs and NBA teams still have about a month left in their offseason before training camps begin in early October for most teams.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The Spurscast: Predicting Minutes of Core Players for Next Season